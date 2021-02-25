The Denver Broncos released five-time Pro Bowl defensive end Jurrell Casey, the team announced Thursday.
Casey spent one season with the Broncos after being acquired from the Tennessee Titans in March for a seventh-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.
The 31-year-old Casey recorded 14 tackles while starting three games in 2020 before sustaining a torn biceps that ended his season.
The move to part ways with Casey will save the Broncos $11,874,750 in 2021 salary cap space and $13.85 million in 2022, per Spotrac.
Casey started 137 of his 139 games with the Titans from 2011-19 since being selected by Tennessee with a third-round pick in 2011.
Casey's career totals through 142 games (140 starts) include 507 tackles, 117 quarterback hits, 51 sacks and eight forced fumbles.
