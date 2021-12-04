Sorry, an error occurred.
Denver Broncos leading rusher Melvin Gordon will miss Sunday night's AFC West clash with the host Kansas City Chiefs due to hip and shoulder injuries.
The Broncos downgraded Gordon to out on Saturday after he didn't travel with the team to Kansas City.
Gordon didn't practice all week.
Rookie Javonte Williams will serve as the main ball carrier with Gordon sidelined.
Williams has been solid with 568 rushing yards and two touchdowns. The second-round pick out of North Carolina also has 27 receptions for 193 yards and one score.
Gordon leads the Broncos with 605 rushing yards and five touchdowns. He also has 22 catches for 166 yards and two scores.
Kansas City will be without cornerback Rashad Fenton (knee) and offensive lineman Lucas Niang (ribs).
--Field Level Media
