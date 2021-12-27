Denver quarterback Teddy Bridgewater remains in the concussion protocol and the Broncos are preparing to play without him in Week 17.

Drew Lock will likely get a second consecutive start Sunday against the host Los Angeles Chargers if Bridgewater is unable to return.

Lock threw for 153 yards in a Week 16 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, Denver's second consecutive defeat.

Bridgewater, 29, was hospitalized after Denver's Week 15 game against Cincinnati. He was taken off the field on a stretcher in the third quarter after a hard fall.

The Broncos (7-8) face long odds to make the playoffs after their 17-13 loss to the Raiders. They are the 13th seed heading into their clash with the Chargers (8-7).

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.