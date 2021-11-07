Denver Broncos backup quarterback Drew Lock is out for Sunday's game at Dallas due to COVID protocol.

The team announced his status four hours before kickoff of the Broncos' Week 9 game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Lock lost the preseason quarterback competition with Teddy Bridgewater, who will start again for the Broncos (4-4) on Sunday.

Tight end Noah Fant is on the COVID-19 list after a positive test earlier in the week and out at Dallas.

With Lock unavailable, Brett Rypien is the No. 2 quarterback for the Broncos.

In November 2020, Lock was ruled ineligible for a game against the New Orleans Saints for violating COVID protocols.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.