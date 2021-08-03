The Denver Broncos put second-year wide receiver KJ Hamler on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday and also signed cornerback Saivion Smith.

Hamler has had both vaccination shots but had not cleared 14 days since the second, 9News reported. Broncos head coach Vic Fangio said Hamler "could be back here (Wednesday)."

Hamler, 22, caught 30 balls for 381 yards and three touchdowns in 2020 as a rookie. The Broncos took him in the second round of the 2020 draft out of Penn State.

Smith, 23, appeared in six games (one start) last season for the Dallas Cowboys. He was claimed by Seattle which cut him last week.

--Field Level Media

