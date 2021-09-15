The Denver Broncos put wide receiver Jerry Jeudy and cornerback Ronald Darby on injured reserve Tuesday with ailments sustained in their season opener against the New York Giants on Sunday.
Jeudy, the Broncos' first-round pick in 2020, suffered a high ankle sprain in the third quarter of Denver's 27-13 victory. He had caught six passes for 72 yards before he was injured and carted off the field. He is expected to miss four to six weeks.
Darby played all 61 snaps on defense and tied for the team lead with six tackles, but an evaluation Monday revealed a hamstring injury. He will miss at least three weeks, the minimum for an injured-reserve stint.
The Broncos signed cornerback Nate Hairston and wide receiver Kendall Hinton from the practice squad to replace Darby and Jeudy. Cornerback Rojesterman Farris and wide receiver Rico Gafford were added to the practice squad.
--Field Level Media
