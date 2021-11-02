The Denver Broncos placed starting tight end Noah Fant on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday.

Fant shares the team lead in touchdown catches (three), and ranks second in receptions (37) and third in receiving yards (320) through eight starts.

Fant, 23, has 139 receptions for 1,555 yards and nine touchdowns in 39 games (33 starts) since Denver drafted him in the first round (20th overall) in 2019.

The Broncos (4-4) face the Dallas Cowboys (6-1) on Sunday in Arlington, Texas.

If Fant can't clear the COVID protocols in time, Denver would look to tight ends Albert Okwuegbunam, Eric Saubert and Andrew Beck for more production.

--Field Level Media

