Broncos offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur tested positive for COVID-19 and isn't expected to call the plays Sunday when Denver hosts the Philadelphia Eagles, head coach Vic Fangio said Friday.
Fangio said Shurmur is vaccinated. The positive result came back Friday morning, but since Shurmur must have two negative tests 24 hours apart to return to work, it's improbable he could coach Sunday.
The Shurmur news emerged as the Broncos announced they placed guard Austin Schlottmann on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
The list is for vaccinated players who have tested positive, or for unvaccinated players who have been named a close contact of someone with the virus or tested positive themselves.
He becomes the fourth player on the reserve/COVID-19 list, along with quarterback Drew Lock, cornerback Michael Ojemudia and linebacker Justin Strnad.
Schlottmann recently was signed from the practice squad to the active roster.
In Shurmur's absence, the Broncos could turn to quarterbacks coach Mike Shula or running backs coach Curtis Modkins to fill in. Both are former NFL offensive coordinators.
Fangio said Shula would be linked to quarterback Teddy Bridgewater via headset, but he wouldn't disclose who'd call the plays.
"We'll share (those) duties, and I'm not going to make it known, but I know who it's going to be," Fangio said.
