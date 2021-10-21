Denver linebacker Von Miller exited the Broncos' Thursday night game against the Cleveland Browns due to a left ankle injury.

Miller was hurt when he collided with teammate Dre'Mont Jones while pass-rushing late in the second quarter. He was attended to on the field and then walked gingerly to the sideline.

The Broncos initially termed him questionable to return before ruling him out late in the third quarter.

Miller, 32, had two tackles before leaving. He has 19 stops and a team-best 4.5 sacks this season.

Miller, an eight-time Pro Bowler, holds the franchise record of 110.5 sacks. He also was MVP of Super Bowl 50 when the Broncos beat the Carolina Panthers.

--Field Level Media

