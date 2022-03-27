The Denver Broncos remain in contact with running back Melvin Gordon and safety Kareem Jackson.

Gordon, who turns 29 next month, had 1,131 yards from scrimmage and 10 TDs in 16 starts last year for Denver.

Jackson, who will be 34 next month, had 88 tackles and one interception in 15 starts for the Broncos last season.

Denver general manager George Paton confirmed Sunday that he has spoken to representatives for both free agents.

"We've spoken to both their agents," Paton said, per DNVR Sports. "It's ongoing. We'd love to bring everyone back, but we just can't do it. We're still talking with those two -- really good players."

Gordon is a two-time Pro Bowl selection with 6,144 rushing yards and 53 touchdowns in 98 games (88 starts) with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers (2015-19) and Broncos.

Jackson has 807 tackles, 20 interceptions and five fumble recoveries in 176 games (168 starts) with the Houston Texans (2010-18) and Broncos.

