The Denver Broncos fired first-year coach Nathaniel Hackett on Monday, one day after an ugly 51-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams dropped the team to 4-11.
It ends the shortest head coaching tenure in franchise history.
Broncos CEO Greg Penner released a statement thanking Hackett for his efforts.
"Following extensive conversations with (general manager) George (Paton) and our ownership group, we determined a new direction would ultimately be in the best interest of the Broncos," Penner said. "This change was made now out of respect for everyone involved and allows us to immediately begin the search for a new head coach."
The Broncos did not immediately name an interim coach.
Hackett, 43, was hired on Jan. 27 to replace Vic Fangio after spending the previous three seasons as the offensive coordinator of the Green Bay Packers. He was also the offensive coordinator for the Jacksonville Jaguars (2016-18) and Buffalo Bills (2013-14).
The first-time head coach couldn't get anything out of the Denver offense this season despite the team's costly acquisition of veteran quarterback Russell Wilson.
A nine-time Pro Bowl selection with the Seattle Seahawks, Wilson is 3-10 as a starter this season and has completed a career-low 60.1 percent of his passes for 3,019 yards with just 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
Wilson threw three interceptions in Sunday's loss to the Rams.
The Broncos signed Wilson to a five-year, $245 million contract extension with $165 million guaranteed before the start of the season. That was after trading tight end Noah Fant, defensive tackle Shelby Harris, quarterback Drew Lock, first-round picks in 2022 and 2023, second-round picks in 2022 and 2023 and a 2022 fifth-rounder to Seattle.
The Broncos rank last in the NFL in scoring with just 15.5 points per game.
"We recognize and appreciate this organization's championship history, and we understand we have not met that standard," Penner said in his statement. "Our fans deserve much better, and I can't say enough about their loyalty during such a challenging stretch for our team.
"Moving forward, we will carefully evaluate every aspect of our football operations and make whatever changes are necessary to restore this franchise's winning tradition."
Penner said he will lead the head coaching search with support from Paton and the ownership group.
Hackett is the son of former NFL offensive coordinator and college coach Paul Hackett, who served as head coach of Pitt and Southern California.
He is the third NFL head coach fired during this season, joining Frank Reich (Indianapolis Colts) and Matt Rhule (Carolina Panthers).
--Field Level Media
