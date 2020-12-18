The Denver Broncos canceled Friday's walkthrough practice as a precaution after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
A team spokesman said the Broncos (5-8) would continue to prepare remotely for Saturday's game against the visiting Buffalo Bills (10-3).
Strength and conditioning coach Loren Landow posted on social media that he had tested positive.
"I was surprised this morning to learn that I tested positive for COVID-19," he wrote on Twitter. "I feel great w no symptoms following all the guidelines of our medical staff. Gonna hurt not being out there tomorrow, and I can't wait to get back to work!!"
It isn't the first COVID-19 setback for the Broncos, who were forced to play their Week 12 game against the New Orleans Saints (a 31-3 loss) without quarterbacks Drew Lock, Jeff Driskell and Brett Rypien.
--Field Level Media
