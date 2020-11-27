The Denver Broncos canceled practice after an undisclosed player and two staff members tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced Friday morning.
"Following confirmed positive COVID-19 test results from one player and two staff members, the Denver Broncos have closed UCHealth Training Center today with the team's safety in mind," the Broncos said in a statement.
"The Broncos will continue preparation for Sunday's game remotely with virtual meetings and have postponed today's practice. Working closely with medical experts and the league office, we will take all steps necessary to ensure the well-being of the players, coaches and staff."
The Broncos placed quarterback Jeff Driskel on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday.
Coach Vic Fangio was asked if any other players will be impacted from contract tracing on Thursday.
"No, (we've) been working on this -- 'Greek' (Director of Sports Medicine Steve Antonopulos) and our people here along with (NFL Chief Medical Officer) Dr. (Allen) Sills and other people in the league since about 4 a.m. this morning," Fangio said. "They have determined that nobody else has to go on the list. They cleared us to practice."
The Broncos (4-6) are slated to host the New Orleans Saints (8-2) on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.
--Field Level Media
