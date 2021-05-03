Let the Aaron Rodgers sweepstakes begin.
In the wake of reports last week that Rodgers has sworn not to return to the Green Bay Packers, DraftKings installed the Denver Broncos as the favorites to acquire Rodgers in a trade at +200.
In releasing its odds for "Aaron Rodgers' 2021 Team," DraftKings made Green Bay the overall favorite at -125. Packers coach Matt LaFleur and general manager Brian Gutekunst have said the team is not interested in dealing Rodgers, the three-time NFL MVP who led the Packers to win Super Bowl XLV.
But of the other 31 NFL clubs, Denver led the way, followed by the Las Vegas Raiders at +500 and the New Orleans Saints at +900.
Pro Football Talk reported that Rodgers' preferred destinations are the San Francisco 49ers, Denver and Las Vegas. He reportedly wants to live in the Western U.S., and those three teams may have the talent to become realistic Super Bowl contenders if Rodgers were under center.
The Broncos declined to select a quarterback in last weekend's draft and instead traded for Teddy Bridgewater, who will compete with Drew Lock. The Raiders plan (for now) to start Derek Carr at quarterback again in 2021. And both teams are in the AFC; it's presumed that Green Bay would not want to trade Rodgers inside its own conference, potentially making a path through the playoffs tougher for itself.
The Saints' quarterback situation is unsettled following the retirement of Drew Brees. New Orleans drafted Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book in the fourth round, with Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill also available at the position.
Behind the Saints on DraftKings' list are the Carolina Panthers (+1000), the Miami Dolphins and Washington Football Team (each +1400), and the 49ers and Seattle Seahawks (each +1600).
49ers general manager John Lynch confirmed reports that the team reached out to the Packers before the draft about Rodgers' availability, saying a formal trade offer was not made. In addition, Rodgers is a Northern California native and played collegiately at Cal.
But San Francisco moved on and selected QB Trey Lance with the third pick in the draft after the Packers said Rodgers wasn't available.
DraftKings assigned every NFL team odds, though many are longshots because their quarterback situations make a trade inconceivable. The Kansas City Chiefs, who have Patrick Mahomes locked up for about a decade, have the longest odds at +15,000. Twelve other teams -- including the Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets, who just selected quarterbacks Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson at the top of the draft -- stand at +10,000.
Aaron Rodgers' 2021 Team (DraftKings Sportsbook):
Packers -125
Broncos +200
Raiders +500
Saints +900
Panthers +1000
Dolphins +1400
Washington +1400
49ers +1600
Seahawks +1600
Browns +2000
Texans +2000
Patriots +2000
Steelers +2000
Eagles +2500
Lions +4000
Colts +4000
Giants +4000
Bears +5000
Vikings +5000
Falcons +6600
Titans +6600
Chargers +10000
Rams +10000
Cardinals +10000
Ravens +10000
Bills +10000
Bengals +10000
Cowboys +10000
Jaguars +10000
Jets +10000
Buccaneers +10000
Chiefs +15000
--Field Level Media
