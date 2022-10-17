The Denver Broncos are activating All-Pro safety Justin Simmons for Monday night's game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Simmons has missed the past four games with an injured quad. Denver designated him for a return from injured reserve last week. He was hurt in the Broncos' season opener at Seattle.
The Broncos also activated rookie tight end Greg Dulcich and cornerback Michael Ojemudia for the contest.
Simmons, 28, had played in 66 straight games prior to the injury.
Simmons finished Week 1 with nine tackles and a fumble recovery. He returned the fumble 17 yards to set up one of two Broncos red-zone drives that ended in a fumble.
He has 474 career tackles and 21 interceptions in 92 games (82 starts), all with the Broncos. The 2020 Pro Bowl selection was selected in the third round of the 2016 draft by Denver.
Ojemudia has yet to play a game this season after being placed on IR on Aug. 31 with an elbow injury. He played in just two games last season but started 11 of 16 games in his rookie season of 2020.
Dulcich (hamstring) made the active roster but was placed on IR on Aug. 31. He was selected in the third round of this year's draft.
Additionally, the team elevated long snapper Mitchell Fraboni and safety Anthony Harris from the practice squad to the active roster.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.