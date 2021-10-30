The Denver Broncos activated wide receiver Jerry Jeudy off injured reserve in time for Sunday's game against the visiting Washington Football Team.

He has been on IR since Sept. 14 with a high ankle sprain suffered in a Week 1 victory against the New York Giants. The Broncos designated him to return from IR on Oct. 16.

Jeudy, the Broncos' first-round pick in 2020, caught six passes for 72 yards before he was injured and carted off the field.

Jeudy, 22, caught 52 passes for 856 yards and three touchdowns in 16 games (14 starts) in 2020. His 92-yard score against the Raiders in Week 17 was the longest reception in the NFL last season.

Also Saturday, the Broncos activated linebacker Jonas Griffith (hamstring) and tight end Albert Okwuegbunam (hamstring) from IR and elevated linebacker Barrington Wade from the practice squad.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.