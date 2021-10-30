Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Sign up for our Email News Alerts.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The Denver Broncos activated wide receiver Jerry Jeudy off injured reserve in time for Sunday's game against the visiting Washington Football Team.
He has been on IR since Sept. 14 with a high ankle sprain suffered in a Week 1 victory against the New York Giants. The Broncos designated him to return from IR on Oct. 16.
Jeudy, the Broncos' first-round pick in 2020, caught six passes for 72 yards before he was injured and carted off the field.
Jeudy, 22, caught 52 passes for 856 yards and three touchdowns in 16 games (14 starts) in 2020. His 92-yard score against the Raiders in Week 17 was the longest reception in the NFL last season.
Also Saturday, the Broncos activated linebacker Jonas Griffith (hamstring) and tight end Albert Okwuegbunam (hamstring) from IR and elevated linebacker Barrington Wade from the practice squad.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get unlimited access to quality, locally-produced news.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.