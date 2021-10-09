Sorry, an error occurred.
The Denver Broncos activated cornerback Ronald Darby from injured reserve on Saturday.
Darby, 27, recorded six tackles before he suffered a hamstring injury during the Broncos' 27-13 victory over the New York Giants on Sept. 12. He was placed on injured reserve two days later.
He has 312 tackles and eight interceptions in 74 career games (73 starts) with the Buffalo Bills (2015-16), Philadelphia Eagles (2017-19), Washington Football Team (2020) and Broncos.
Also on Saturday, the Broncos elevated wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland from the practice squad to the active roster and placed tight end Albert Okwuegbunam (hamstring) on injured reserve.
Cleveland, 24, had six catches for 63 yards in 10 games with the Broncos last season.
Okwuegbunam, 23, has nine catches for 57 yards and one touchdown in four games this season.
--Field Level Media
