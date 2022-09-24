Sep 24, 2022; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers (19) breaks a tackle by Kent State Golden Flashes safety JoJo Evans (23) and runs for a touchdown during the first quarter at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 24, 2022; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Ladd McConkey (84) tries to jump through two Kent State Golden Flashes defenders during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 24, 2022; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers (19) is tackled by Kent State Golden Flashes defensive lineman Macyo Williams (56) during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 24, 2022; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers (19) runs against the Kent State Golden Flashes during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 24, 2022; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back Kendall Milton (2) runs against Kent State Golden Flashes safety Nico Bolden (24) during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 24, 2022; Athens, Georgia, USA; Kent State Golden Flashes head coach Sean Lewis on the field during a time out against the Georgia Bulldogs during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 24, 2022; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back Daijun Edwards (30) is tackled out of bounds short of the goal line by Kent State Golden Flashes linebacker Marvin Pierre (33) during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 24, 2022; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back Kendall Milton (2) scores a touchdown against the Kent State Golden Flashes during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 24, 2022; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back Branson Robinson (22) runs against the Kent State Golden Flashes during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 24, 2022; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers (19) runs after a catch against Kent State Golden Flashes defensive back D.J. Miller Jr. (35) during the first half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 24, 2022; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Ladd McConkey (84) fumbles after being hit by Kent State Golden Flashes linebacker Marvin Pierre (33) during the first half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 24, 2022; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs tight end Darnell Washington (0) flies in the air after a tackle by Kent State Golden Flashes safety Nico Bolden (24) during the first half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 24, 2022; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back Kendall Milton (2) runs against Kent State Golden Flashes safety Nico Bolden (24) during the first half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 24, 2022; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back Kendall Milton (2) flies in the air after a tackle by Kent State Golden Flashes safety Nico Bolden (24) during the first half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 24, 2022; Athens, Georgia, USA; Kent State Golden Flashes quarterback Collin Schlee (19) throws the ball against the Georgia Bulldogs during the first half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 24, 2022; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) passes the ball against the Kent State Golden Flashes during the first half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 24, 2022; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers (19) runs for a touchdown against the Kent State Golden Flashes during the first quarter at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 24, 2022; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Jalon Walker (11) blocks a punt by Kent State Golden Flashes punter Josh Smith (96) for a safety during the first quarter at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 24, 2022; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck (15) warms up before the game against the Kent State Golden Flashes at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 24, 2022; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Malaki Starks (24) warms up before the game against the Kent State Golden Flashes at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 24, 2022; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart on the field before the game against the Kent State Golden Flashes at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 24, 2022; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) on the field before the game against the Kent State Golden Flashes at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 24, 2022; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart on the field before the game against the Kent State Golden Flashes at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Georgia was set to face Oklahoma in 2023 and 2031, but it will now face the Sooners at a later time, after they officially join the SEC.
Tight end Brock Bowers rushed for two touchdowns to fuel top-ranked Georgia to a 39-22 victory over visiting Kent State on Saturday afternoon in Athens.
Bowers scored on both his carries, including the first on a 75-yard sweep in the first quarter to lead the Bulldogs (4-0).
Georgia, which entered the game averaging 155.7 rushing yards per game, totaled a season-high 257 yards and four touchdowns on the ground. Quarterback Stetson Bennett and Kendall Milton each ran for a score.
Bennett completed 27 of 36 passes for 272 yards and was intercepted at the Kent State 5-yard line by Montre Miller with 8:34 left in the first quarter. Georgia's special teams erased the mistake moments later after Jalon Walker blocked a punt that rolled through the end zone for a safety.
Georgia entered the game with the nation's top-ranked defense after allowing just 10 points and only one touchdown in three games.
But the Bulldogs committed three turnovers which led to 10 points for the Golden Flashes (1-3) and kept the 45-point underdogs in the game until the fourth quarter.
Georgia's miscues began early when Ladd McConkey muffed a punt on Kent State's first possession. It led to the Golden Flashes' first points following a 45-yard field goal by Andrew Glass.
Following a second Georgia fumble, Collin Schlee connected for a 56-yard touchdown pass to Devontez Walker to cut Georgia's lead to 12-10 with 11:30 left in the second quarter.
Walker led the Golden Flashes with seven catches for 106 yards while Marquez Cooper had 90 yards and a rushing touchdown on 21 carries.
The Bulldogs still managed to amass 529 yards of total offense, surpassing the 500-yard mark for the third time this season.
Georgia's backfield may have taken an injury hit when Kenny McIntosh limped off the field in the fourth quarter with what appeared to be a left foot injury.
