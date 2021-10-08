Oct 8, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Rowdy Tellez (11) reacts after hitting a two run home run in the seventh inning against the Atlanta Braves during game one of the 2021 NLDS at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
iOct 8, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers catcher Omar Narvaez (10) fields a ground ball hit by Atlanta Braves left fielder Adam Duvall (14) and throws to second for an out against third baseman Austin Riley (27) in the ninth inning during game one of the 2021 NLDS at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 8, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Josh Hader (71) pitches against the Atlanta Braves in the ninth inning during game one of the 2021 NLDS at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 8, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Tyler Matzek (68) talks with catcher Travis d'Arnaud (16) and shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) and pitching coach Rick Kranitz (39) on the mound in the eighth inning during game one of the 2021 NLDS at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 8, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Tyler Matzek (68) pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers in the eighth inning during game one of the 2021 NLDS at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 8, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Atlanta Braves left fielder Joc Pederson (22) is welcomed to the dugout afer hitting a solo home run against the Milwaukee Brewers in the eighth inning during game one of the 2021 NLDS at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 8, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Atlanta Braves left fielder Joc Pederson (22) celebrates he runs the bases after hitting a solo home run in the eighth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers during game one of the 2021 NLDS at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 8, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers fans cheer in the eighth inning against the Atlanta Braves during game one of the 2021 NLDS at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 8, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Luke Jackson (77) reacts after the seventh inning against the Milwaukee Brewers during game one of the 2021 NLDS at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 8, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers third baseman Eduardo Escobar (5) is out against Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) in a double play in the seventh inning during game one of the 2021 NLDS at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 8, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers left fielder Christian Yelich (22) looks on in the seventh inning against the Atlanta Braves during game one of the 2021 NLDS at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 8, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Adrian Houser (37) pitches in the seventh inning against the Atlanta Braves during game one of the 2021 NLDS at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 8, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; A member of the grounds crew replaces a base in the sixth inning during game one of the 2021 NLDS between the Atlanta Braves and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 8, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) argues with the home plate umpire after a called strike out in the sixth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers during game one of the 2021 NLDS at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 8, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Corbin Burnes (39) walks back to the dugout in an inning break in the sixth inning against the Atlanta Braves during game one of the 2021 NLDS at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 8, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers catcher Omar Narvaez (10) hits a single against the Atlanta Braves in the fifth inning during game one of the 2021 NLDS at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 8, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) throws out Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Rowdy Tellez (11) in the fifth inning during game one of the 2021 NLDS at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 8, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Atlanta Braves left fielder Eddie Rosario (8) hits a single in the fifth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers during game one of the 2021 NLDS at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 8, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers center fielder Avisail Garcia (24) reacts after striking out in the fourth inning against the Atlanta Braves during game one of the 2021 NLDS at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 8, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Corbin Burnes (39) pitches in the fourth inning against the Atlanta Braves during game one of the 2021 NLDS at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 8, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers center fielder Lorenzo Cain (6) reacts after hitting a single in the third ining against the Atlanta Braves during game one of the 2021 NLDS at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 8, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers center fielder Lorenzo Cain (6) is out at second against Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) in the third inning during game one of the 2021 NLDS at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 8, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton (50) pitches in the second inning against the Milwaukee Brewers during game one of the 2021 NLDS at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 8, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers left fielder Christian Yelich (22) reacts after striking out in the first inning against the Atlanta Braves during game one of the 2021 NLDS at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 8, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Jorge Soler (12) reacts after he is out at home against Milwaukee Brewers catcher Omar Narvaez (10) in a double play in the first inning during game one of the 2021 NLDS at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 8, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Kolten Wong (16) reacts after striking out in the first inning against the Atlanta Braves during game one of the 2021 NLDS at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 8, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames (27) reacts after striking out in the first inning against the Atlanta Braves during game one of the 2021 NLDS at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 8, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton (50) pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers in the first inning during game one of the 2021 NLDS at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 8, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Jorge Soler (12) is out at home against Milwaukee Brewers catcher Omar Narvaez (10) in a double play in the first inning during game one of the 2021 NLDS at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 8, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers catcher Omar Narvaez (10) reacts after tagging Atlanta Braves right fielder Jorge Soler (12) out at home in a double play in the first inning during game one of the 2021 NLDS at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 8, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Corbin Burnes (39) prepares to pitch before game one of the 2021 NLDS against the Atlanta Braves at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 8, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Corbin Burnes (39) pitches in the first inning against the Atlanta Braves during game one of the 2021 NLDS at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 8, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Corbin Burnes (39) and catcher Omar Narvaez (10) walk on field before game one of the 2021 NLDS against the Atlanta Braves at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 8, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers left fielder Christian Yelich (22) is introduced before game one of the 2021 NLDS against the Atlanta Braves at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 8, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames (27) is introduced before game one of the 2021 NLDS against the Atlanta Braves at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 8, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Atlanta Braves hitting consultant Chipper Jones (10) and first base coach Eric Young Sr. (2) smile before game one of the 2021 NLDS against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 8, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) warms up before game one of the 2021 NLDS against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 8, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell (30) sits for an interview with former MLB player Bob Uecker in the dugout before game one of the 2021 NLDS against the Atlanta Braves at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 8, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell (30) speaks to the media in the dugout before game one of the 2021 NLDS against the Atlanta Braves at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 8, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers catcher Manny Pina (9) sits in the dugout before game one of the 2021 NLDS against the Atlanta Braves at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 8, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Orlando Arcia (9) and Milwaukee Brewers third baseman Luis Urias (2) and center fielder Avisail Garcia (24)smile on the field before game one of the 2021 NLDS at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 8, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers left fielder Christian Yelich (22) warms up before game one of the 2021 NLDS against the Atlanta Braves at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 8, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Daniel Vogelbach (20) blows a bubble before game one of the 2021 NLDS against the Atlanta Braves at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
