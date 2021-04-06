The Atlanta Braves acquired shortstop Orlando Arcia from the Milwaukee Braves in exchange for right-handers Chad Sobotka and Patrick Weigel.
Arcia is a career .244 hitter with 42 homers, 39 stolen bases and 180 RBIs in 542 games with the Brewers since 2016.
The 26-year-old veteran is 1-for-11 with one RBI and three strikeouts in four games this season.
The Braves optioned Arcia to the club's alternate training site.
"I was a little surprised he was available," Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said. "Anytime you can upgrade and add depth to the shortstop position it's really a good move. ... I think it's a strong acquisition for us."
Arcia will provide defensive depth for Atlanta behind shortstop Dansby Swanson. Utility infielder Ehire Adrianza was placed on the injured list on Saturday for personal reasons; he became a U.S. citizen on Monday.
Sobotka, 27, is 1-0 with a 5.36 ERA in 50 relief appearances with the Braves since 2018. He has 61 strikeouts along with 30 walks in 47 innings. He has not appeared in a game this season.
Weigel, 26, pitched in only one game for Atlanta. He allowed two runs on three walks and two hits in 2/3 of an inning in a 10-9 loss to the Washington Nationals in his major league debut on Sept. 4, 2020.
--Field Level Media
