Brandon Woodruff tossed six scoreless innings and Devin Williams worked out of two late-inning jams as the Milwaukee Brewers moved within a half-game of the final National League wild-card spot with a 5-1 victory over the visiting St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday.
Milwaukee (83-72) closed within a half-game of Philadelphia (83-71) for the third wild card as the Phillies lost 4-2 to the host Chicago Cubs. Philadelphia holds the head-to-head tiebreaker against the Brewers.
Woodruff (13-4) scattered five hits while striking out 10 and walking one. It was his fourth consecutive start with at least 10 strikeouts.
After being blanked by Woodruff, the Cards pulled within 2-1 when Andrew Knizner opened the seventh against Matt Bush with his fourth home run.
Bush then allowed a double and a walk, and both runners advanced on a ground out. Williams entered and intentionally walked Lars Nootbaar to load the bases. Williams then got Juan Yepez on an inning-ending, double-play bouncer to short.
In the eighth, the Cardinals had runners on first and third with one out, but Williams struck out Knizner and Ben DeLuzio. Brad Boxberger finished with a perfect ninth.
Milwaukee scored three runs in the bottom of the eighth to extend the lead to 5-1.
The Brewers loaded the bases with no outs with two walks and a double by Luis Urias off JoJo Romero. Giovanny Gallegos took over on the mound and walked pinch hitter Christian Yelich to force in a run. Victor Caratini followed with a two-run ground-rule double to left-center.
Milwaukee took a 1-0 lead in the third off Jose Quintana (6-7) when Tyrone Taylor doubled and came home on Hunter Renfroe's two-out single.
The Brewers made it 2-0 in the sixth on Keston Hiura's RBI double.
Quintana allowed just one run on four hits in five innings. He struck out seven and walked two for the Cardinals (90-66), who clinched the NL Central title with 6-2 victory in the series opener on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.