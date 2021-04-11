Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich exited Sunday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals due to back soreness.
Yelich exited in the middle of the second inning. He had a single and scored a run in the top of the frame.
Yelich was 1-for-2 overall as he also flied out in the first inning.
Jackie Bradley Jr. took over for Yelich in left field.
Yelich is 10-for-30 (.333) with one RBI in nine games this season.
The two-time All-Star and two-time batting champion was the 2018 National League MVP when he hit .326 with 36 homers and 110 RBIs.
Also, the Brewers removed third baseman Travis Shaw from the game in the fifth inning for "precautionary reasons" after he fouled a ball off of his shin in the fourth inning. Shaw hit a three-run homer in the second.
--Field Level Media
