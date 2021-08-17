The Milwaukee Brewers signed David Dahl to a minor league contract Tuesday and assigned the outfielder to Triple-A Nashville.
Dahl, 27, was designated for assignment by the Texas Rangers two-plus weeks ago after the club decided he was not a part of their future plans. No one picked him up off waivers and he was unconditionally released on Aug. 4.
In his one season in Texas, Dahl hit .210 with four home runs and 18 RBIs in 63 games.
Dahl was the No. 10 overall pick in the 2012 MLB Draft and a 2019 All-Star with the Colorado Rockies. For his career, he is a .272 hitter with 42 home runs.
Field Level Media
