Corbin Burnes, Brad Boxberger, Devin Williams and Josh Hader combined to throw a four-hitter as the visiting Milwaukee Brewers blanked the St. Louis Cardinals 2-0 on Tuesday night.
The Brewers earned their MLB-leading 15th shutout while snapping the Cardinals' six-game winning streak.
Former Cardinals second baseman Kolten Wong reached base four times and drove home a run for the Brewers, who improved to 7-1 on their 10-game road trip.
The National League Central-leading Brewers increased their lead over the second-place Cincinnati Reds to 8 1/2 games and the third-place Cardinals to 11 games.
Burnes (8-4) allowed just two hits and two walks in six innings. Boxberger, Williams and Hader worked an inning each, with Hader earning his 24th save.
Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright (11-7) allowed two runs on nine hits and two walks in six innings.
He opened the game by hitting Wong with a pitch. Willy Adames followed with a single and Eduardo Escobar lined a one-out single to left field. Wong tried to score on the play, but left fielder Tyler O'Neill threw him out at the plate.
Omar Narvaez drew a walk to load the bases, but Avisail Garcia grounded out to end the threat.
The Brewers took a 1-0 lead in the second inning. Rowdy Tellez led off with a double and scored on Wong's two-out bloop double.
Christian Yelich led off the third inning with a double and scored on Narvaez's one-out double to make it 2-0.
Burnes lined a one-out single in the fourth inning and advanced to third on Wong's ground-rule double. Adames walked to load the bases, but Wainwright struck out Yelich and got Escobar to hit an inning-ending grounder.
Burnes held the Cardinals hitless until Tommy Edman's one-out single in the sixth inning. Edman raced to third on Goldschmidt's single, but Nolan Arenado and O'Neill popped out to strand the runners.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.