Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher John Curtiss has been placed on the injured list and is out indefinitely with a torn UCL.
Curtiss, 28, was acquired in a deal with the Miami Marlins on trade deadline day.
Curtiss has not made a decision on next steps yet, according to Brewers manager Craig Counsell.
Curtiss has a 3.45 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 44 1/3 innings over 41 appearances (two starts). However, Curtiss struggled in his six appearances with Milwaukee, giving up eight runs (six earned) in 4 1/3 innings.
The Brewers also placed left-hander Angel Perdomo on the IL Wednesday with a lower back strain. He has a 6.35 ERA in 19 appearances out of the bullpen.
To fill the open spots on the active roster, the Brewers activated right-handed pitcher Justin Topa from the 60-day injured list and promoted left-hander Hoby Milner from Triple-A Nashville.
--Field Level Media
