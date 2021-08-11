Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Corbin Burnes tied a major-league record with 10 consecutive strikeouts Wednesday at the Chicago Cubs.

Burnes matched a record set by two other pitchers: Hall of Famer Tom Seaver on April 22, 1970, and Philadelphia Phillies ace Aaron Nola on June 25 of this season. Burnes' streak was snapped when Cubs infielder Matt Duffy singled to right field in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Burnes' record-tying streak consisted entirely of swinging strikeouts.

The 26-year-old Burnes entered the game with a career-high 157 strikeouts in 113 innings, with a major league-best 12.9 strikeouts per nine innings. He was the Brewers' fourth-round pick out of St. Mary's in 2016.

--Field Level Media

