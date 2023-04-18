Milwaukee right-hander Corbin Burnes removed himself from the Brewers' Monday game against the host Seattle Mariners in the sixth inning with a left pectoral strain.
Brewers manager Craig Counsell called the ailment minor, adding, "We're not ruling him out for his next start."
Burnes said he believed the injury occurred on a rundown play in the fourth inning, though he didn't immediately feel it.
"The more I throw, it was not necessarily painful, but it started to get tighter and tighter," he said. "I don't think it's going to be anything that forces us to miss a start."
After throwing his 85th pitch of the game and getting Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez to fly out, Burnes looked into the dugout and signaled for a trainer to come out. He was grabbing at his left pec and had a brief discussion with trainer Dave Yeager and Counsell before exiting the game.
Burnes allowed two runs on three hits through 5 1/3 innings. He walked two and struck out three and wound up earning the win when the Brewers finished a 7-3 victory. Fifty-two of his 85 pitches were strikes.
Fellow right-hander Peter Strzelecki took over on the mound for Milwaukee, which was leading 4-1 at the time of Burnes' departure.
Entering Monday, Burnes was 1-1 with a 5.19 ERA through three starts. The 2021 Cy Young Award winner and two-time All-Star was coming off a stellar performance against the Arizona Diamondbacks last Tuesday, when he gave up just three hits across eight scoreless innings. He struck out eight.
