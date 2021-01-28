The Milwaukee Brewers promoted Sara Goodrum to minor league hitting coordinator Thursday.

She is the first woman to hold that position with an MLB club, according to The Athletic.

Her official title is coordinator of hitting development initiatives. She previously served as the organization's coordinator of integrative sports performance.

"We've seen it work for almost four years with Sara in our organization working very closely with our players and our coaches," Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns told MLB.com. "I think we've seen that because of her talent and her skill set, she is trusted and respected."

Goodrum was an outfielder with the Oregon softball team from 2012-15.

--Field Level Media

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.