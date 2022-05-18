The Milwaukee Brewers placed Willy Adames on the 10-day injured list Wednesday and recalled fellow infielder Keston Hiura from Triple-A Nashville.

Adames' move is retroactive to Monday, one day after he sustained a high left ankle sprain while sliding into home on a sacrifice fly.

Adames, 26, shares the team lead with nine homers. He also has 24 RBIs while batting just .208 in 35 games this season.

Adames is a career .258 hitter with 72 homers and 207 RBIs in 466 career games with the Tampa Bay Rays and Brewers.

Hiura, 25, batted .216 with two homers and five RBIs in 15 games earlier this season with Milwaukee.

--Field Level Media

