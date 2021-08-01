The Milwaukee Brewers formally placed right-hander Hunter Strickland on the 10-day injured list Sunday.
Manager Craig Counsell told reporters on Saturday that Strickland had tested positive for COVID-19. However, the team was unable to put him on the IL due to a roster technicality.
But Sunday, Milwaukee recalled left-hander Blaine Hardy from the Triple-A Nashville Sounds and placed Strickland on the IL.
Strickland is one of five Brewers who are part of Milwaukee's COVID-19 outbreak.
Outfielder Christian Yelich and right-hander Jake Cousins also have tested positive for COVID-19 within the last week and are in quarantine, as is Strickland. Infielder Jace Peterson was deemed a close contract to Yelich and right-hander Jandel Gustave was a close contract of Strickland and Cousins.
The Brewers said that Counsell, Strickland and Cousins are vaccinated.
Strickland, 32, is 0-1 with a 1.76 ERA in 14 appearances this season with the Brewers. He also pitched with the Tampa Bay Rays and Los Angeles Angels this season.
Hardy, 34, is 4-5 with a 3.50 ERA in 17 appearances (seven starts) for Nashville.
Hardy spent six seasons with the Detroit Tigers from 2014-19 and was 14-10 with a 3.73 ERA in 233 appearances (13 starts).
--Field Level Media
