The Milwaukee Brewers placed outfielder Hunter Renfroe on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a left calf strain.

The move was made retroactive to Thursday.

Renfroe, 30, is batting .247 with 13 homers, 27 RBIs and 27 runs in 54 games this season.

He is a career .238 hitter with 141 homers and 349 RBIs in 630 games with the San Diego Padres, Tampa Bay Rays, Boston Red Sox and Brewers.

Also on Sunday, the Brewers recalled infielder/outfielder Pablo Reyes from Triple-A Nashville.

Reyes, 28, went 4-for-14 with two strikeouts in four games this season with the Brewers.

--Field Level Media

