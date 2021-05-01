The Milwaukee Brewers placed catcher Omar Narvaez on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a left hamstring strain and recalled catcher Mario Feliciano from the team's alternate training site.
Narvaez was injured during Friday's 3-1 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers and originally was diagnosed with a hamstring strain. He is expected to miss two weeks, according to manager Craig Counsell.
Narvaez was red hot at the plate in the early going, batting .368 with three home runs and 11 RBIs in 22 games. He had six hits over his last five games and was replaced after a sixth-inning single Friday.
In six seasons, Narvaez, 29, is batting .272 with 39 home runs and 130 RBIs in 415 games for the Chicago White Sox (2016-18), Seattle Mariners (2019) and Brewers (2020-21).
Feliciano, 22, is looking to make his major league debut after going 6-for-14 with two doubles and two triples with Milwaukee during 14 games at spring training.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.