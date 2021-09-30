Daniel Vogelbach hit a two-run homer as the visiting Milwaukee Brewers snapped the St. Louis Cardinals' 17-game winning streak with a 4-0 victory Wednesday.
Brewers starting pitcher Adrian Houser (10-6) and relievers Brent Suter, Brad Boxberger and Aaron Ashby combined on a three-hitter for the Brewers (95-63), who have won four of their last five games.
Houser worked the first five innings and Ashby closed out the last two as the Brewers recorded their best-in-the-majors 19th shutout of the season.
Miles Mikolas (2-3) allowed three runs on seven hits in 5 2/3 innings for the Cardinals (88-70). He struck out seven batters and walked one.
The Brewers struck first. Willy Adames and Christian Yelich hit one-out singles in the first inning and advanced on a wild pitch. Eduardo Escobar's RBI groundout put them up 1-0.
In the bottom of the inning, Lars Nootbaar hit a leadoff single and Paul Goldschmidt walked. After Dylan Carlson grounded into a forceout, Matt Carpenter walked to load the bases.
But Harrison Bader grounded into an inning-ending double play.
The Cardinals failed to capitalize on another scoring chance in the fourth inning. Carlson hit a leadoff double and went to third on a flyout. But Bader and Paul DeJong grounded out to strand him.
In the fifth inning, the Cardinals got a runner to second base with two outs, but Nootbaar struck out to end the threat.
The Brewers pushed their lead to 3-0 in the sixth inning on a single by Yelich and Vogelbach's homer.
Manny Pina's homer in the seventh inning boosted the lead to 4-0.
Jack Flaherty came out of the Cardinals bullpen to start the eighth inning as he continued his comeback from shoulder trouble. He allowed Lorenzo Cain's two-out double and walked Jackie Bradley Jr. before getting Pina on a flyout.
