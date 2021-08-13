The Pittsburgh Pirates' scheduled home game against the Milwaukee Brewers was postponed Friday night due to inclement weather.
The teams will make up the contest as part of a split doubleheader on Saturday, with seven-inning games starting at 2:30 p.m. ET and 7:05 p.m. ET.
The Brewers enter the three-game series coming off a four-game sweep of the host Chicago Cubs. Milwaukee has won 14 of its past 19 games.
The Pirates are riding an eight-game losing streak that began when they dropped the finale of a three-game set at Milwaukee on Aug. 4. Pittsburgh then lost four in a row at Cincinnati before losing three straight to the visiting St. Louis Cardinals this week.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.