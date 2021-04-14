Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Lorenzo Cain was placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained left quad.
Cain suffered the injury early in Tuesday night's loss to the Chicago Cubs. Cain limped back to the dugout after a first-inning groundout and was removed from the game an inning later. Cain turned 35 on Tuesday.
The Brewers were without Christian Yelich (back tightness) on Wednesday vs. the Cubs for a third straight game.
Cain is hitting just .154 with two home runs, four RBIs and five runs scored this season.
The two-time All-Star and 2015 World Series MVP is a career .287 hitter.
--Field Level Media
