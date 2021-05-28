Friday night's game between the Milwaukee Brewers and host Washington Nationals was postponed due to inclement weather.
The contest will be made up Saturday as part of a split doubleheader. It will start at 2:05 p.m. ET with the regularly scheduled game slated to start at approximately 7 p.m.
Nationals manager Davey Martinez said that left-handers Jon Lester and Patrick Corbin will pitch the games but he doesn't yet know the order.
"I want to talk to Lester and Corbin both, and if either one of them have a preference, then we'll go from there," Martinez told reporters.
The Brewers' starters are slated to be left-hander Brett Anderson and right-hander Freddy Peralta with the order still to be determined.
Lester and Anderson were the scheduled Friday starters.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.