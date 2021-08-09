Monday's game between the Milwaukee Brewers and host Chicago Cubs was postponed because of severe weather in the area.

The teams are scheduled to make up the game as part of a split doubleheader Tuesday. The first contest will start at 1:20 p.m. CT and the second game will begin at 7:05 p.m. CT, and both games will be seven innings.

Both teams waited in their clubhouses for nearly two hours in a rain delay before the game was called. Neither team took the field as the game started in a delay.

--Field Level Media

