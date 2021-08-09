Monday's game between the Milwaukee Brewers and host Chicago Cubs was postponed because of severe weather in the area.
The teams are scheduled to make up the game as part of a split doubleheader Tuesday. The first contest will start at 1:20 p.m. CT and the second game will begin at 7:05 p.m. CT, and both games will be seven innings.
Both teams waited in their clubhouses for nearly two hours in a rain delay before the game was called. Neither team took the field as the game started in a delay.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.