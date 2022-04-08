Friday's game in Chicago between the Cubs and visiting Milwaukee Brewers has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The game will be made up as part of a split doubleheader on May 30.

Left-hander Justin Steele (4-4, 4.26 ERA in 2021), who had been scheduled to start Friday's game for the Cubs, will take the mound on Saturday.

It was not immediately known if All-Star right-hander Brandon Woodruff (9-10, 2.56) would get the nod for the Brewers on Saturday. He was slated to start Friday's game.

The Cubs posted a 5-4 victory on Wednesday in the opening game of the series.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In