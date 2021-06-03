Jackie Bradley Jr., Christian Yelich, Luis Urias and Avisail Garcia each homered as the Milwaukee Brewers opened their four-game series against the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks with a 7-4 win on Thursday.
Carson Kelly belted a two-run homer for the Diamondbacks, whose road losing streak reached 14 games. Ketel Marte and Nick Ahmed added four hits apiece, and each drove in a run.
Brent Suter (6-3) pitched 1 2/3 innings in relief for the victory and Josh Hader struck out Stephen Vogt with a runner at third in the ninth for his 13th save in as many opportunities.
The Brewers scored four runs in the third inning off Jon Duplantier (0-1), who was making his second start of the season.
Bradley was mired in a 6-for-73 slump since the start of May before leading off the third with a 387-foot homer to left field.
Brett Anderson followed with a walk, Kolten Wong struck out and Daniel Vogelbach singled before Yelich deposited a three-run liner over the right field fence for his second homer of the season and first at home this season.
Duplantier gave up five runs in four-plus innings for Arizona, which has lost 11 of its last 14 games against Milwaukee.
The Diamondbacks rallied with three in the fifth. Kelly crushed a two-run homer to center off Anderson and Christian Walker followed with a double. Suter entered and struck out Josh Reddick before Walker scored on Ahmed's double.
Anderson allowed three runs on eight hits over 4 1/3 innings and was ejected by home plate umpire Edwin Moscoso after he was removed from the game.
Milwaukee added to its lead with two runs in the fifth. Urias hit a leadoff homer off Duplantier and Yelich scored from second on an error after drawing a one-out walk
Arizona pulled within 6-4 on Marte's RBI single in the top of the eighth before Garcia answered with a leadoff homer in the bottom half.
Eduardo Escobar extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a pair of singles for the Diamondbacks, who were 3-for-15 with runners in scoring position.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.