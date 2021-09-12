Kolten Wong and Avisail Garcia each homered twice and Eric Lauer took a no-hitter into the sixth inning as the visiting Milwaukee Brewers extended their winning streak to five games with an 11-1 rout of the Cleveland Indians on Sunday.
Manny Pina also homered for the Brewers (89-55), who scored seven runs in the first three innings and moved a franchise-record 34 games over .500.
Cleveland (69-72), which became the first team to ever be no-hit three times in a season on Saturday, failed to record a hit Sunday until Ryan Lavarnway singled with one out in the sixth.
Lauer (6-5) allowed one run on three hits over 5 1/3 innings. He walked one and struck out eight. Aaron Ashby pitched three scoreless innings for his first career save.
Milwaukee hit three homers against Aaron Civale (10-4), including Wong's eighth career leadoff homer in the first.
The Brewers added to their lead with three runs in the second. Pina, who delivered a run-scoring single during the rally, went 3-for-5 with three RBIs and came within a triple of hitting for the cycle.
Luis Urias and Eduardo Escobar also drove in runs during the second inning for Milwaukee, who outhit the Indians 13-4.
Garcia put the Brewers ahead 5-0 in the third with a leadoff homer to left field.
Civale retired the next two batters before Daniel Vogelbach walked in front of Pina, who blasted a two-run homer to left field.
Civale allowed seven runs on seven hits over three innings. He walked two and struck out three.
Milwaukee added a run in the top of the sixth before Cleveland broke a 15-inning scoreless streak with Myles Straw's run-scoring single in the bottom half of the inning.
Cleveland has lost eight of its last 10 games and recorded a total of four runs and seven hits during the three-game series.
Wong had three hits and belted his career-high 13th homer in the eighth off Bryan Shaw.
Garcia followed three batters later with a two-run homer. Garcia's 464-foot blast gave him a career-high 82 RBIs.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.