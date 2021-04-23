Milwaukee Brewers star outfielder Christian Yelich is not expected to be activated from the 10-day injured list Saturday when first eligible, according to manager Craig Counsell.
Yelich has not played since April 11 when he left a game against the St. Louis Cardinals with a back injury.
Counsell, however, does expect Yelich to put in some light work while remaining on the shelf.
"He won't hit on the field," Counsell said Friday. "He'll hit in the cage."
Yelich, who was coming off a down 2020 season in which he hit just .205, began the season hot for the Brewers, hitting .333 (10-for-30) with a double, one RBI and two stolen bases.
The Brewers remain atop the National League central standings at 11-8 despite Yelich's absence. Counsell did not provide an estimated return date for the 2018 NL MVP..
--Field Level Media
