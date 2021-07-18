The Milwaukee Brewers moved up the start time for Tuesday's game against the visiting Kansas City Royals to avoid a conflict with Game 6 of the NBA Finals between the host Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns.
"Yes, we want to watch the Bucks game, too," the team posted Sunday on Twitter.
First pitch at American Family Field was moved from 8:10 p.m. ET to 4:10 p.m. ET.
Tip-off for the basketball game at Fiserv Forum is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET. The Bucks hold a 3-2 series lead and can clinch their first NBA championship since 1971.
Fans with tickets to Tuesday's Royals-Brewers game who are unable to attend the earlier start time will be offered a refund or a comparable ticket to another game.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.