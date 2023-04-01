The Milwaukee Brewers promoted top outfield prospect Joey Wiemer on Saturday.
The move comes after starting third baseman Luis Urias was placed on the injured list after suffering a hamstring injury on Thursday.
Wiemer, 24, is expected to start in right field, with outfielder Brian Anderson shifting to third base, where he began his career.
Wiemer gives the Brewers speed and a strong arm -- he had 14 outfield assists last season between Double-A and Triple-A.
He was a fourth-round pick in the 2020 draft by way of the University of Cincinnati. In 880 at-bats in the minors, Wiemer hit 48 home runs and knocked in 154 runs while batting .274.
The Brewers continue their weekend series against the host Chicago Cubs on Saturday. Milwaukee was shut out in the first game, 4-0, on Thursday.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the
respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in
a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it
here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar,
lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Sunny. High 77F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
A few clouds early, otherwise mostly sunny. High 72F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.