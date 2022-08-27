wire Brewers call up first-round pick Garrett Mitchell Field Level Media Aug 27, 2022 45 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Milwaukee Brewers placed Jonathan Davis on the injured list with right elbow swelling and called up fellow outfielder Garrett Mitchell to the majors for the first time.Davis, 30, is batting .224 with four RBIs and seven stolen bases in 37 games during his first season with the Brewers.In parts of five major league seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays (2018-21), New York Yankees (2021) and Brewers, he is a career .185 hitter with four home runs, 20 RBIs and 18 steals over 171 games.Mitchell, 23, was the No. 20 overall draft pick in 2020 out of UCLA. In 68 games over three separate minor league levels this season, Mitchell was batting .287 with five home runs and 34 RBIs.--Field Level Media Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as Anonymous Commenter Post As Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Anonymous Commenter × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue. Register Log In Purchase a Subscription Read Kickoff '22 Now View the e-Edition Search the MDJ's archives Never miss important local news from the MDJ Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. MDJ News Updates Select All / None Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Now Marietta looks to principal's fate next week Marietta man gets 60 years in prison for child abuse Mableton school adds solar reflective coating to basketball court to lower temperature Two indicted on murder charge in Acworth convenience store holdup Pinetree Country Club murder suspect to appear in court next week
