Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Hunter Renfroe was activated from the 10-day injured list prior to Tuesday's game against the Minnesota Twins.

Renfroe injured his left calf against the St. Louis Cardinals on June 22 and missed the past 16 games.

Renfroe has 13 home runs and 27 RBIs but has played in just 54 games due to injuries. He is batting .247 and slugging .490.

The 30-year-old Renfroe also missed time earlier this season with a hamstring injury. He has 141 homers and 349 RBIs in 630 games with four teams. His career batting average is .238.

Milwaukee designated right-hander Chi Chi Gonzalez for assignment in a corresponding move. Gonzalez was 0-1 with a 6.35 ERA in four appearances (two starts) with the Brewers.

Gonzalez, 30, was with the Twins earlier this season and compiled a 7.71 ERA in two starts. He was designated for assignment in mid-June and the Brewers claimed him off waivers.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription