The Milwaukee Brewers activated right-handed reliever Hunter Strickland from the COVID-19 injured list on Monday and optioned left-hander Blaine Hardy to Triple-A Nashville.
Strickland hadn't pitched since July 27 following a positive test for the coronavirus.
The Brewers can use the help during the late innings, having placed closer Josh Hader on the COVID-19 IL last week.
Strickland (0-1, 3.11 ERA) has struck out 34 batters in 37 2/3 innings in 2021 while pitching for three teams: the Tampa Bay Rays, Los Angeles Angels and Milwaukee.
He has a 3.21 ERA, a 16-17 record and 21 saves in 321 career big-league games, all in relief.
Hardy, 34, has pitched in 234 career games (13 starts) and has a 3.78 ERA. He made one appearance this season for Milwaukee, allowing three runs in one inning on Aug. 3 against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
The Brewers' scheduled Monday night road game against the Chicago Cubs was rained out. The teams will play a day-night doubleheader on Tuesday.
