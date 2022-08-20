The Milwaukee Brewers activated Omar Narvaez from the injured list and optioned fellow catcher Mario Feliciano to Triple-A Nashville on Saturday.
Narvaez, 30, landed on the 10-day IL on Aug. 4 with a left quad strain. He is batting .237 with four homers and 18 RBIs in 60 games this season.
The 2021 All-Star is a career .263 hitter with 51 homers and 186 RBIs in 576 games with the Chicago White Sox, Seattle Mariners and Brewers.
Feliciano, 23, appeared in two games for the Brewers and went 1-for-4 at the plate with one walk and one strikeout.
--Field Level Media
