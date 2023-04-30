The Milwaukee Brewers acquired right-hander Trevor Megill from the Minnesota Twins on Sunday in exchange for a player to be named and cash considerations.
The Brewers promptly assigned Megill to Triple-A Nashville and transferred outfielder Garrett Mitchell to the 60-day injured list. Mitchell is nursing a significant left shoulder injury.
Megill, 29, had yet to pitch for Minnesota this season. He was optioned to Triple-A St. Paul on March 19 before being designated for assignment on Tuesday.
He went 4-3 with a 4.80 ERA over 39 relief appearances for the Twins last season. He is 5-5 with a 6.03 ERA in 67 career games (zero starts) with the Chicago Cubs and Twins.
--Field Level Media
