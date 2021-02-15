The Milwaukee Brewers acquired outfielder Derek Fisher from the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday in exchange for cash considerations and a player to be named later.

Fisher, 27, hit .226 with one home run and seven RBIs in 16 games last season. He is a .194 career hitter with 17 homers and 52 RBIs in 168 games with the Blue Jays and Houston Astros.

The Astros drafted Fisher in the first round (No. 37 overall) in 2014 after he shined with the Virginia Cavaliers. In 2019, Houston dealt him to Toronto as part of a trade involving right-hander Aaron Sanchez.

--Field Level Media

