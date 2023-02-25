Brevin Galloway scored 20 of his 28 points in the first half as Clemson blew out host North Carolina State 96-71 on Saturday afternoon in Raleigh, N.C.
The Tigers scored 54 points in the first half to pick up a crucial outcome to bolster their NCAA Tournament credentials.
PJ Hall finished with 20 points, Chase Hunter contributed 15 and Hunter Tyson had 12 points and 11 rebounds for Clemson (21-8, 13-5 Atlantic Coast Conference), which remains in contention for first place in the league.
It was a devastating outcome for NC State (22-8, 12-7) in its home finale after the Wolfpack had set a school record by winning eight consecutive ACC home games in the same season. The team began its league slate with a home loss to Pittsburgh in early December.
D.J. Burns scored 24 points on 11-of-18 shooting from the floor for the Wolfpack. Teammates Jarkel Joiner (16 points), Casey Morsell (11) and Terquavion Smith (10) also reached double-figure point totals.
NC State is 3-3 since entering the Top 25 three weeks ago. The Wolfpack dropped out of the poll earlier this week.
Clemson shot 59.6 percent from the field, with Galloway making 7 of 9 attempts and going 10-for-10 on free throws. Hall was 9-for-11 from the floor.
The Tigers completed a regular-season series sweep of NC State.
Clemson built a 13-point lead in the first four minutes of the game and kept piling it on. It was the second huge first half in a row for the Tigers, who blistered visiting Syracuse on Wednesday night.
Galloway shot 4-for-5 on 3-point attempts in the first half. Hall had 16 points by the break. The Tigers shot 62.1 percent from the field before halftime and were aided by 10-for-11 on free throws. NC State was 1-for-3 on foul shots.
By the game's 9-minute mark of the second half, the score grew to 79-49.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.